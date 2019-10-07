TVNZ boss Kevin Kenrick earned $120,000 more this year than he did in 2018.

TVNZ's annual report for 2019, released today, reveals the state broadcaster earned $1.55 million in the 2019 financial year.

This was up from $1.43 million in 2018.

Kenrick's total remuneration package is now in danger of being more than the state broadcaster's entire profit for the year.

While his fixed remuneration dropped from $901,000 to $890,000, his short-term performance incentive rose from $460,000 to $585,000 year on year.

According to the TVNZ annual report, the company has a total of 250 staff earning over $100,00 per annum. Kenrick is, however, the highest earner by some stretch.

For the 2019 financial year, TVNZ posted a net profit after tax of $2.9 million, above the $2.5 million target which had been set for Kenrick and the team.

