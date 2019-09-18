TVNZ's sales team is in upmarket Queenstown for a three-day pow-wow as the state broadcaster heads for a $17m loss.

A spokeswoman for TVNZ said the trip was a planning session that was always been going to happen. The location was selected to reward staff.

READ MORE:
TVNZ boss's three-point turnaround plan

"The destination was due to meeting targets. The work would take place regardless of location. They were preparing with a lot of hard work before they left," she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A number of questions about the trip - including its cost and the number of people who had

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.