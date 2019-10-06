A rescue operation is underway in Christchurch - after a man got his hand stuck in a cheese cutter.

Emergency services were called to the Dairyworks factory on Halswell Junction Road just after 11.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Lyn Crosson says they're working to free the employee.

It's not known how severe their injuries are yet.

WorkSafe and Police have been notified.