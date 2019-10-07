Lenovo's NZ operation is celebrating market share gains in a New Zealand PC market that is hard-scrabble overall.

READ MORE:
Vodafone reveals wider 5G rollout; rivals welcome stop-gap plan
Vodafone promises 5G by December, beating Spark and 2degrees to the punch
GCSB gives Vodafone the green light for 5G
Spark springs 5G surprise with rural wireless

"Despite a declining New Zealand PC market, Lenovo has been experiencing a strong 5 per cent YoY market share growth for FY201," Lenovo ANZ managing director Matt Codrington says.

The Lenovo boss says boosting local staff numbers was one of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A laptop with a foldable screen

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.