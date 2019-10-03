COMMENT:

I didn't realise at the time, but around 15 years ago I got the first hint that surf brands were paddling into strange territory.

Accompanied by an awkward crew of friends with salt-crusted hair, I popped into a surf shop at the local to pick up some wax after having thumbed the last chunk of my stash onto a bald patch on my rat-tooth yellow board.

"We don't have any," said the attendant at the counter in the middle of the pristinely presented store.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Okay, well when will be getting some more?" I asked.

"We won't. We don't stock

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.