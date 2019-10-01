Kathmandu's merger with surf brand Rip Curl will catapult the dual ASX/NZX-listed outdoor equipment and clothing retailer into billion-dollar company territory.

The retailer yesterday announced its intention to acquire Rip Curl for A$350 million ($368m) - almost 50 per cent of its market capitalisation of $687m, subject to shareholder approval. A meeting for this has been scheduled for October 18. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Kathmandu expects the acquisition to lift its earnings by 10 per cent in the 2020 financial year, expected to take the company into new growth territory.

