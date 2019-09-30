New Zealand corporates are increasingly turning to the bond market as tighter capital requirements for banks loom.

The Reserve Bank's capital review proposals include requiring bank shareholders to increase their stake so they absorb a greater share of losses should their bank fail, and ensuring banks more accurately calculate how much capital they have.

An announcement from the Reserve Bank is expected in the first week of December, with implementation of any new rules starting from April next year. There will be a transition period of a number of years before banks are required to fully comply with any new

