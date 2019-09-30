Spending by tourists in Hawke's Bay hit record levels over winter.

The latest Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates (MRTE) prepared by the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment showed the annual value of Hawke's Bay visitor spend is now estimated at $664 million in the 12 months to August 2019.

Seasonal visitor spend in Hawke's Bay reached $127m for the June to August period, an increase of $8m or 7 per cent over the same period last year.

International visitor spend was the standout performer, increasing by 10 per cent, while domestic visitor spend also rose 6 per cent.

