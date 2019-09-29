Red flags were raised before the Northland Regional Council handed over $750,000 to help set up a timber company that went bust after just three years.

The loan to Marsden Pt-based Resource Enterprises Ltd (REL), together with outstanding interest of $69,933, may have to be written off even though NRC is actively pursuing collection of the outstanding debt.

NRC councillors last month voted to record the almost $820,000 which is owed as an "impairment loss".

At the beginning of the sorry saga, REL proposed to buy between 71,000 cubic metres and 133,000 cu m of large industrial logs known as

