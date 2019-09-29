Air New Zealand pumped 5 per cent more polluting gases into the atmosphere over the past year as green alternatives to traditional fuel remain years away and a the no-fly movement grows.

The company - this year named the ATW Eco Airline of the Year - is one of the country's biggest emitters of carbon dioxide, with its aircraft producing 3.47 million tonnes of the gas in the 12 months to the end of June.

It says the 4 per cent growth in its network and being forced lease less efficient planes to fill in for grounded Dreamliners were responsible

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Global scramble to go green