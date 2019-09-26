COMMENT

Last month, China's top live-streaming celebrity, Viya, descended on New Zealand with a small army of handlers and amid a whirlwind of publicity. From a hotel room in Auckland, she promoted Kiwi products to her online fans for four hours, generating almost $30 million in sales.

Remarkably, this wasn't even half of Viya's record-breaking $66 million of sales in a single day. To put this in perspective, it's about the same as what all Kiwis combined spent on Boxing Day sales last year.

It's something that could only happen in 21st-century China.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
We're simply not making the step change needed to prepare for a world where understanding Chinese cultural traits, consumer tastes, technology trends, innovations, social media and more is the key to success.

Understanding the world Viya lives in, along

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.