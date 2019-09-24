A Vodafone glitch has allowed a number of users to see the private information of other users on the company's app.



"This morning when I opened my MyVodafone app, I discovered I was logged into a stranger's account," Reuben Pollock tells the Herald.

"I contacted Vodafone and it seems that this is a system-wide problem for them.

"I was pretty shocked and it's worrying knowing somebody else could be logged into my account."

Pollock said, however, you couldn't see much and to do anything requires a password.

Advertisement

A Vodafone spokeswoman confirms the problem, telling the Herald, "At 7am today, a planned upgrade to the MyVodafone app resulted in an unexpected caching issue. The upgrade was rolled back within 15 minutes and the caching issue corrected.

"However it did mean that for a period of time a small number of users were able to see some of the information that customers had entered into their app.



"Our customers' privacy is a top priority. We're now urgently assessing the number of people who were impacted and the details of that impact."