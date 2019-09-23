I'm not happy that Spark is blaming its overseas suppliers for the Rugby World Cup problems – it's their service to sort out in advance. All services like this, including Sky's, involve off-shore and outsourced components.

But it is important for New Zealanders, our economy, and NZ Rugby to give Spark a break in the early stages of this new Rugby World Cup online service, with its fixable teething problems.

There is so much to gain from changing away from Sky dominance, which had captured the sports bodies and the public, to their disadvantage. There's a lot more at stake

