The finger has been pointed at content delivery giant Akamai for Saturday night's Spark Sport streaming fail - which saw thousands receive substandard video, and the decision made to simulcast the All Blacks-South Africa game free on TVNZ.

READ MORE:
Mike Hosking on Rugby World Cup 2019: Spark Sport is crap, they've failed abysmally

But a leading industry expert says that it looks more like Spark should carry the can on all levels, from technical to management.

Speaking to the Herald earlier today, Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson said, "The issue that we identified was a config issue of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.