In his first interview since taking over as 2degrees chief executive, Mark Aue has lashed out at Spark over its Rugby World Cup wholesale deals.

"As an industry, we collectively invested millions of dollars to make sure the Rugby World Cup would stream smoothly - on the understanding we'd have a workable wholesale arrangement. Now you've got to wonder if there was ever genuine intent," he told the Herald.

2degrees and Vocus (owner of Orcon, Slingshot and Flip) have previously complained that they accelerated spending on their networks, on the expectation Spark would allow them to resell Rugby World Cup

