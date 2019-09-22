A Trade Me spat has brought out the worst side of a seller - but also raised two broader issues about the way the site does business. Specifically, the difficulty in viewing negative ratings, and arguably unnecessary hurdles to establishing a professional seller's identity.

Auckland woman Lee Harris wasn't happy after buying a foldable camping shower on Trade Me.

'No pets... no smokers, no Indians': Rotorua, Christchurch Trade Me listings 'racist'

It wouldn't fold.

When she raised the fact it wouldn't fold with the seller, she got this unhelpful - and not to mention sexist - response:

