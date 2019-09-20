COMMENT:

New Zealand advertisers spent $563.2 million on digital adverts in the first six months of the year, according to the latest figures from the Interactive Advertising Bureau, released this week.

That's up 12.7 per cent on the same time last year and it's all but certain that digital advertising spend will again exceed $1 billion for the full year.

With that kind of money, you'd expect digital advertising to feature some of the best and most entertaining ideas to emerge from the war rooms of advertising agencies - but that just isn't reflected in the experiences of those online.

Squeezing emotion from a stone