The $1 billion Commercial Bay tower set to open next year as the Auckland CBD's largest shopping complex has now leased 95 per cent of its retail stores, as US clothing brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger jump on board.

Precinct Properties chief executive Scott Pritchard says the company "literally only have a handful of stores to lease" among the total 120 shop fronts, before the March 2020 opening date.

Flagship New Zealand stores for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, Scotch & Soda, R. M. Williams, Asics and Rip Curl will be added to the bottom two retail levels of

