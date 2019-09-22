The large Auckland hotel property recently sold in Auckland's CBD is being expanded in a $12.5m project to push capacity from 178 to 244 rooms.

The former Waldorf Stadium Hotel at 40 Beach Rd near the Spark Arena was sold last August for $57.25m plus GST to Malaysian-owned Mulpha Group.

Now, it has been re-branded Nesuto Stadium Apartment Hotel Auckland and construction work is under way so more guests can stay there.

Nesuto is a reference to the word nest in Japanese.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Big Auckland hotel sold to Aussies for more than $50m

Mark Ronfeldt, Nesuto Daiwa Living

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.