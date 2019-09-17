Consumer NZ has questioned the worth of Noel Leeming's new "Protection" policy, which combines an extended warranty with insurance.

"Noel Leeming's 'Protection' policy is essentially an extended warranty with some insurance for accidental damage and theft added on – something your contents insurance will already provide cover for," Consumer head of research Jessica Wilson said after the Herald asked her to analyse the new policy.

"We can't see much, if anything, to like about the policy. It's not cheap – you'll pay about $240 for a 12-month policy bought with a $1480 laptop," Wilson said.

"The Consumer Guarantees Act already

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.