

Hawke's Bay's property market isn't taking a dive, but in a bid to get sales one Napier real estate agent is.

Tremains real estate agent Nathan Abel's latest video for a house on Jull St sees him pointing out the features of the property, then, without warning, cannonballing into the pool.

"The water wasn't too bad being early spring," Abel told Hawke's Bay Today about his eye-catching stunt.

"I was more worried about standing in front of the camera rather than the water."

Advertisement

He said he came up with the idea after attending a conference a few months ago in Australia where a realtor would make a video each Saturday promoting a different property.

Tremains real estate agent Nathan Abel posted his video to Facebook promoting the property. Photo / Supplied

People loved the video with many commenting to the Facebook post loving the creativity.

"Bloody love it!!!"

Abel would not say if he would make it a tradition with every house-with-a-pool that he tried to sell.