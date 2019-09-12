Two Kiwi tech companies will have the opportunity to scale their businesses after being named inaugural winners of the ANZLF Trans-Tasman Innovation and Growth Awards tonight in Auckland.

Tectonus, a company pioneering seismic structural resilience technology, and Robotics Plus, who are using robotics to solve global challenges in primary industries, will receive A$20,000 ($21,407) and participate in a series of workshop "sprints" focused on helping them grow their business such as funding, investor relations, tax and workplace wellbeing.

As part of the programme, Tectonus and Robotics Plus will get access to, and advice from, senior-level business leaders and decision-makers across private business and government.

Ben Morgan, Accenture New Zealand managing director for Accenture Interactive, said they saw huge potential in Robotics Plus and Tectonus to grow and scale at speed.

Advertisement

"Through this programme we've created, we're aiming to help them do this.

"The purpose of this initiative was to identify and support emerging businesses who are taking an innovative approach to solving real-world problems.

"Innovation is a crucial lever of sustainable economic growth, and these companies are helping to put New Zealand on a world stage by creating new industries, highly skilled employment and innovative solutions to everyday problems."

Located in Tauranga, Robotics Plus was established to improve the quality, productivity and sustainability of the horticultural supply chain.

READ MORE:

• World-first robotic logging truck scalers designed and built in Tauranga

• Yamaha puts $12m into Tauranga's Robotics Plus

The company's R&D efforts focus on automation, vision, robotics and AI, to solve the growing challenges in the primary industry globally such as: labour shortages, sustainability for growers, pollination gaps and yield security.



Dr Matt Glenn, CEO of Robotics Plus, said the company was very proud to be the recipient of an ANZLF award.

"It is validation of the hard work of a lot of people over a number of years and celebrates our innovation, culture and diversity.

"Receiving such a prestigious award provides a valuable opportunity to promote Robotics Plus to the world."

Advertisement

Fellow Kiwi winner Tectonus offers next generation seismic connections that significantly improve the performance of earthquake-prone buildings.

Tectonus focuses on providing a system that does not need repair or replacement following an event – providing long term structural protection.

Pierre Quenneville, founder and CEO of Tectonus, said the company had come a long way since its conception and was looking forward to making a positive impact in NZ and globally.

"It is an honour to be recognised in the ANZLF awards – an exciting time to see the creativity and innovation in New Zealand really growing from strength to strength. We are proud to be part of this exceptional community – developing innovative and creative technologies for the future."

Vic Crone, CEO of Callaghan Innovation and a judge on the panel, said the awards gave an opportunity to leverage the strong connections that exist between New Zealand and Australia for the benefit of emerging companies with brilliant ideas and potential for growth.

"I'm looking forward to taking our relationship with Robotics Plus and Tectonus to the next level, with the knowledge and experience of the ANZLF group."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was on hand to present the winners at the awards dinner.

Two Australian-based companies – Kazia Therapeutics and Whispli - were also selected to participate in the accelerator summit and will receive A$20,000.