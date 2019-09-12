Australian and New Zealand business and government leaders who meet in Auckland today have 3 million reasons to give greater weight to more seamless travel across the Tasman.

Again, a sub-group of the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum will recommend ways of making life easier for travellers — around 1.5 million of them a year from each country. While there is some encouraging work underway, nobody will be holding their breath for a breakthrough any time soon to make the Tasman more like a domestic journey.

The push to streamline the Tasman to make travel more like it is between

