Auckland Airport has finally taken the wraps off of the last piece in a multi-million dollar refurbishment of the international departures.

The Vantage Bar is a two-story sports bar with ring-side seating overlooking the main runway and departure gates.

The bar, which features a glass staircase and giant screens showing sports coverage will come into its own over the next two months, as Kiwis depart for international fixtures and games at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Richard Barker, Auckland Airport's General Manager of Retail and Commercial says it's a great addition to international guests' journeys.

Advertisement

The two-story bar features a glass staircase and giant sports screens. Photo / Supplied

Run by Emirates Leisure and Retail Barker says they are partners with plenty of experience running catering, particularly in Australian transport hubs.

However, as Barker points out in the range of drinks on offer to the dark koru and fern decals, this is definitely a Kiwi sports bar.

"Their concept articulates what's important to New Zealanders, this place will be absolutely going off for the Rugby World Cup and of course we have the America's Cup yachting next year which Emirates are a primary sponsor of Team New Zealand."

Vantage point: The view from Auckland Airport's new sportsbar. Photo / Supplied

Justin Scotti MD of Emirates Leisure Retail ANZ said the bar concept was to offer travellers an experience that is both "globally innovative, but also hyperlocal."

Scotti said the bar will keep both sports fans and aviation enthusiasts happy with "epic views of the runway, and a dynamic two-level design located in the most prominent location in the International Terminal."

"The Vantage bar is the final piece in the puzzle for us," said Barker as the airport concludes the expansion which comprises of 14 new food and drink outlets and 32 retail points for duty free shopping.

Last piece of the puzzle: Vantage Bar. Photo / Supplied

Barker said it was a conclusion to the transformation of Auckland's International departures to that he hopes will deliver the "quality and choice that meets the needs of the 14,000 people who travel through the departure area every day."