Links between Auckland and Shanghai have been boosted by the arrival of China Eastern's latest aircraft with new premium cabins aimed at the growing number of high-value visitors.

The state-owned airline's new Boeing 787-9 aircraft will increase capacity by 20 per cent on daily Shanghai flights and is laying on the luxe with a first-class compartment, suite-style business-class seats, premium economy and a bigger economy section than in the Airbus A330 it replaces.

It will provide more competition for Air New Zealand, which also flies the route and found the inbound China market tough going for most of the past

