The Herald understands the media agency for alcohol giant Lion is currently looking for a new partner to manage its hefty media account.

Data from researcher Nielsen shows that Lion, which owns the Speight's and Steinlager brands among others, spent just shy of $20 million on advertising between August 2018 and July 2019, making this arguably the most coveted alcohol account in the country.

The pitch does not involve the creative side of the business, which remains on the DDB ledger. An example of recent creative work to come from the Lion stable includes a Speight's ad called 'The Dance,'

