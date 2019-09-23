Development work has started on a west Auckland site where 36 new KiwiBuild terraced units replace four stand-alone existing family homes.

In what could be a shock for neighbours of the quiet Hewlett Rd at Massey, the four existing homes built around the 1960s and 1970s were demolished and sites amalgamated for an intensive first-home buyer affordable scheme called Hewlett Oasis.

Plans for Hewlett Oasis at Massey. Photo / Ozac
Hewlett Rd is near Westgate and Royal Heights and runs off Lincoln Park Ave and Waimumu Rd but the houses there was worth very little compared to the land value. For example, 24 Hewlett Rd is listed by Auckland

