Virgin Australia is reviewing all its routes and products - including to New Zealand - as it looks to slash costs following losses for the seventh year running.

The review is part of a long overdue shake-up but the outcome could push up the cost of flying across The Ditch.

It may not seem like it when booking late or around holiday times, but the Tasman has long been a very competitive stretch in global terms. The presence of Virgin Australia with around 15 per cent of the market has been a big part of that.

Starting as Pacific Blue

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.