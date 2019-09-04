Embattled dairy co-operative Fonterra has slapped a pay freeze on its top-earning executives.

Management spokesman Mike Cronin has confirmed that farmer-shareholders have been advised by chief executive Miles Hurrell that all salaried employees earning more than $100,000 will not be getting annual pay increases in the year ahead.

According to the 2018 financial report, more than 6000 of Fonterra's 22,000 staff were on salaries of $100,000 and over.

Fonterra's board and management had also decided that no pay performance bonuses would be paid for the 2018-2019 financial year just ended, Cronin said.

Fonterra has been approached for further comment.

The world's biggest exporter and New Zealand's only true global company will publish its annual results on September 12 after a shock asset writedown forecast of up to $860 million.

It is also anticipating a loss of $590m-$675m.

The company has refused to say if there have been redundancies as a result of the internal business review and reset that unearthed the likely need for the asset writedowns.

Former chief executive Theo Spierings, who departed the company in August last year, earned $43 million in his seven years in the top job.