Would you pay more for a less chatty Uber driver?

A "quiet drive" is one of the options if you choose Uber Comfort - a new service that Uber will trial from Thursday next week in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The trial will last three months before being reviewed.

Uber Comfort also lets you request your ideal temperature in advance.

Uber also promises "extra leg room" and "newer, mid-size cars", and a driver with a 4.85 star rating or higher.

Uber's official description is vague, but US reports say an Uber Comfort vehicle will be "generally no more than five years old" and that leg room will "around three-feet" or 91cm.

The company has yet to release local pricing.

But a report by Forbes in the US - where the Comfort option was added earlier this year - says the deluxe service usually costs around 30 per cent more than Uber X. A VentureBeat report puts it at 20 to 40 per cent more expensive.

And of course, you can always try the no-cost options of politely asking your driver for some quiet time, or to adjust the air con.

Forbes suggested that with the extra leg room being the only real new feature, the service might be better labeled Uber Tall.