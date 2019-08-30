Parkable's journey from a tiny outfit renting driveways around Eden Park to global player continues.

The Auckland start-up has raised $4.6 million in a Series A round led by Spark, and supported by Trade Me alumnus Rowan Simpson, former Vista executive Peter Beguely, former Edelman Asia-Pacific boss David Brain and early PushPay backer Jason Kilgour.

The money was raised at a $36m valuation, meaning founders Brody Nelson (the tech brain), Warwick Beauchamp (the business coach and investor) and Toby Littin (the manager) retain majority control.

Spark already had a small holding. Other small investors include the Crown-backed New Zealand Investment

