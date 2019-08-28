More than 2000 people turned out for the opening of Auckland's newest shopping mall this morning.

Westfield Newmarket, located on 277 Broadway, was flooded with shoppers as the first stage of the $790m development opened, along with 40 shops at 9am.

The doors to the mall opened at around 7:50am, there were queues of people outside the Huffer store ahead of its 9am opening, and people watched from all levels of the mall as Western Springs College performed a cultural performance, waita and haka, which had the mall shaking at one point.

Inside the mall during Western Springs College cultural performance. Phot: Aimee Shaw

There was also a ribbon cutting ceremony outside department store Farmers just before 8am.

Scentre Group expects tens of thousands of shoppers to visit the shopping centre over the weekend.

Auckland shoppers Lucy Vanspall and Michaela Wray (left) enjoy festivities during Westfield Newmarket's opening this morning.

A number of retailers are marking the occasion, offering discounts and freebies.

Chemist Warehouse was this morning giving away water bottles, another retailer was giving away flowers and Australian streetwear retailer Dangerfield is offering 25% discounts on purchases today and over the weekend.

Other retailers are giving away free coffee.

The entire Westfield Newmarket site is expected to be open in time for Christmas.