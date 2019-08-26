A US employee at Burger King has been fired after handing over a note to a deaf customer, refusing to give her service.

An Oklahoma mother, Rachel Hollis, was picking up dinner for her two sons after their hockey practice when she came across an employee who refused to take her order.

The deaf woman explained to local news channel KFOR 4 that she had already typed what she wanted on her phone, but the employee just looked "frustrated" when she showed him the order.

Rachel Hollis was denied service at a Burger King drive-thru.

"I do that often when I go through drive-thrus, it hasn't ever been an issue," Hollis told KFOR.

The customer then started recording the incident on her phone, which shows the employee giving her a note that read: "Can't do a full order at the window. Too busy."

She however stayed at the window, which angered the employee who went away and then came back to speak to her again.

"You have to come inside. It's too busy. Too busy ma'am, I can't do a full order at the window, I'm sorry," the employee told Hollis.

"It has nothing to do with your disability, I have a disability too."

Afterwards, he slammed the window shut.

When Hollis still didn't leave, the restaurant called the police, Newsweek reports.

"I've never experienced anything like that, for someone to call the police," Hollis said. "That's crazy, it just doesn't seem right."

Burger King says the employee has been sacked.

Newsweek reports Hollis was eventually able to get her order from another employee.

"When I got home, that was when I really broke down. I was very upset, I was crying, I was very tired. I'm tired of discrimination," Hollis said.

In a statement obtained by KFOR 4, a Burger King spokesperson said, "All guests should be treated with respect and provided with a high level of service at our restaurants.

"The restaurant owner has reached out to the guest and her family to apologise, the employee was terminated and all employees at the location will undergo additional sensitivity training to ensure our customers always feel welcomed."