Australian pharmacy giant Chemist Warehouse is continuing its store expansion in New Zealand, with its eyes set on between 50 and 70 stores in this country.

The discount pharmacy retailer which has over 300 stores throughout Australia and New Zealand and estimated to worth AU$5 billion ($5.5b) is gearing up to open one of its largest stores in New Zealand this year.

Construction for a 800 sq m store is under way at 155 Queen St, on the corner of Queen and Wyndham St, in Auckland CBD. It will be the retailer's first inner city store.

Chemist Warehouse director Azman

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.