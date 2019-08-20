Spark has reported a $44m or 12.1 per cent increase in net profit to $409m for the 12 months to June 30.

On an adjusted basis, net profit increased 2.2 per cent or $9m.

The earnings increase came against a background of flat revenue at $3.53 billion but operating expenses that fell 4.3 per cent to $109m - including a $38m saving in labour costs after staff were trimmed as part of the telco's wider "agile" restructure.

Analysts had been expecting a net profit of $394m.

Spark announced a second-half total dividend per share of 12.5c, which will be made up

of an ordinary dividend of 11.0c and a special dividend of 1.5c, both 75% imputed. This

brings the total FY19 dividend to 25c per share, steady with 2018.

The company had earlier flagged it would offer no Spark Sport financials until its first-half 2020 report, and today new chief executive Jolie Hodson offered on the general comment that "Spark Sport is well on the way to successfully deliver the Rugby World Cup 2019.The tournament represents an opportunity to make a step-change in adoption of streaming by New Zealanders, as the importance and visibility of the event makes it the ideal catalyst."

The telco's bottom line was hit by falling dividends from the trans-Pacific Southern Cross Cross Cable, in which it holds a 50 per cent stake. Spark's share of Southern Cross dividends was $15m, compared to the year-ago-$50m.

Southern Cross's monopoly was broken last year by the new Hawaiki Cable, backed by rich-listers Malcolm Dick and Sir Eion Edgar. Southern Cross is hitting back with its new "Next" cable, which will be part-funded by Telstra buying into Southern Cross. There was no immediate update on the Telstra deal, which has been on the table since December.

The full-year result is the first presented by new chief executive Hodson, who replaced the long-serving Simon Moutter at the start of July.

Spark shares closed yesterday at $4.01.

The stock is up 0.75 per cent for the year.

Ahead of today's results, Forsyth Barr had a neutral rating on Spark with a 12-month target of $3.90.

Analysts Matt Henry and Matt Dunn noted its attractive dividend yield, strong balance sheet and growth in mobile and cloud - but also uncertainty over "juggling its dividend" as the telco faced more possible investment in Spark Sport, Lightbox and the pending Southern Cross Cable Next trans-Pacific cable.

