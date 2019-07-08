Sky TV's worst fears are confirmed: Spark Sport boss Jeff Latch says the streaming service's profitability will depend on people staying on after the 2019 Rugby World Cup - and to keep them in the fold his company won't be going after one-off events but season-long competitions involving top tier codes including rugby.

Asked this morning if Spark Sport would be interested in securing rights to the Australia-NZ Boxing Day cricket test or Big Bash T20 cricket, Latch said, "No, there are bigger rights we're interested in"

Spark Sport "acquired rights to the Rugby World Cup because we were looking

