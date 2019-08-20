We need our leaders to be imaginative and visionary, but not just to win an election.

Last week, mayoral hopeful John Tamihere announced his first transport policy: promising to turn the existing Auckland Harbour Bridge into a two-level bridge with 10 lanes for cars on a lower level, and four rail tracks, walkways and cycleways above.

He says the superstructure could be completed within six years using the existing piers, swapping out the existing bridge with "minimal disruption to traffic".

"My team have looked at overseas structures and costs and it is very doable," he says. His policy document references

