Vector is going hard with hi-tech solutions and data analytics to solve Auckland's electricity distribution in a smart way, chief executive Simon Mackenzie tells Fran O'Sullivan.

Simon Mackenzie is enthusiastic about the use of data analytics to determine customer behaviours to better guide investment.

"The old-world thinking would have been all customers are the same," he says. "But now we see completely different patterns of behaviours.

"Those patterns of behaviour manifest themselves in things, such as what's going on with wealthier communities versus poor communities, what the housing stock is looking like, and what are the implications that fall into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.