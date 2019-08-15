Kiwis spent more nights in local accommodation in the year ending June 2019 compared to the previous year, while international guest numbers continued a downward trend.

A record 23.2 million guest nights were recorded at a domestic level, compared to just 17.2 million internationally.

But overall, figures from the Statistics New Zealand survey shows guests spent 40.4 million nights, another record, in accommodation during the period.

The Accommodation Survey collected data for guests staying in short-term commercial accommodation like hotels, motels, backpackers and holiday parks.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, hosted and private accommodation, such as bed and breakfasts and holiday homes, were excluded, Stats NZ said.

Annual guest nights first exceeded 40 million in September 2018 and had generally continued to grow in the nine months since.

Piha Beach is a popular destination for Auckland visitors. Photo / File

General manager of destination for Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development Steve Armitage said the domestic market was important for the city.

"We, along with other organisations working in the destination sector, actively promote Auckland as a visitor destination to the rest of New Zealand.

"New Zealand has enjoyed a strong period of growth in the number of international visitors to our shores for some time, which has also translated into guest nights.

"There's been some discussion around the number of visitors starting to soften recently, which is reflected in the accommodation stats."

Compared to the June 2018 year, an increase of 3.9 per cent was witnessed domestically, with international guest nights falling 2.1 per cent in the same period.

The fall internationally coincided with a recorded decrease in visitors from Asia in June, with the number of Chinese arrivals down by more than 3 per cent.

Advertisement

Steve Armitage, general manager destination, Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development. Photo / Supplied

The data also showed the annual number of visitors had increased by 2.7 per cent to 3.9 million in the 12 months to June 30.

In the past few years New Zealand had enjoyed a strong period of growth in the number of international visitors coming to its shores, Armitage said.

"Major and business events are also an important driver of visitation from around the country, as will be new initiatives including the annual Elemental AKL winter festival, in time," he said.

"There are variables each year which makes it hard to compare year-on-year results, and visitation from particular markets ebbs and flows for various reasons.

"But looking ahead to 2021, with events including the 36th America's Cup, Women's Rugby World Cup and APEC being held in New Zealand, there is cause for some optimism."