Significant investment and an array of first-to-market international retail openings throughout Auckland city centre is beginning to pay off for retailers.

Consumers spent $409 million in the June quarter, up 2.2 per cent compared to $400m in the same quarter a year earlier.

At $107m, cafes and restaurants accounted for the largest portion of retail spend in the three months to June; followed by fashion, which accounted for $82m spend in the quarter. Fashion experienced the largest spending increase of all retail sectors in Auckland city centre - up 11.6 per cent on the same quarter last year.

Auckland's shopping

