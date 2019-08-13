Casino, restaurant and hotel business Sky City Entertainment has posted a 14.7 per cent drop in net profit from $169.5 million last year to $144.6m this year.

Normalised profit rose 1.6 per cent to $173m, according to the result for the year to June 30.

The company uses the "normalised" figure to adjust for the actual "win rate" in its international gambling business. It also takes into account the impact of the sale of the company's Darwin operations, a gain on the sale of its Federal Street car park in Auckland and other unusual items.

Normalised revenue rose 1.6 per cent to $1.12 billion with normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation up 1.3 per cent at $342.7m – in line with expectations.

SkyCity reiterated its position on the $703m NZ International Convention centre, saying it would open "late in 2020." The business has previously announced the centre would open in October.

However, it also said today the centre progress was "slower than previously indicated."

SkyCity claims to be "New Zealand's largest tourism, leisure and entertainment company", listed here and on the ASX, one of three listed casino operators in Australasia with Auckland, Hamilton, Queenstown and Adelaide properties.

The company recently launched an online gaming site - skycitycasino.com - as it adapts to the changing gambling environment.

The convention centre will open, alongside SkyCity's new 300-room, 5-star Horizon Hotel, which at one stage it considered selling but instead sold carparks on Federal St near its headquarters and beneath its Auckland property.

In Adelaide, SkyCity has an A$330m expansion project underway, developing a 123-suite hotel, new entertainment areas and gaming facilities.

SkyCity's goals are to improve its operating performance, optimise its existing portfolio;

and to grow and diversify its business.