SkyCity Entertainment Group's ambitions for a new southern five-star hotel took a step forward today when it won approval to buy a Queenstown site.

The Overseas Investment Office has granted consent for the business, 46 per cent Australian-owned, to buy a 1.01ha site at 633 Frankton Rd.

"The applicant intends to use the land to develop a five-star hotel that will complement its existing entertainment facilities in Queenstown and help attract international visitors," the OIO said.

SkyCity operates a Queenstown casino on Beach St.

But it has long planned a big expansion in the tourist mecca and today's approval means that can now progress.

But the Herald said in May that the site was most likely on the lakefront at 633 Frankton Rd between the airport and the centre of the resort hub.