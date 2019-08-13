International and local developers are being offered 9ha of land near Queenstown in what could be the area's top real estate deals, anticipated to be in the $100 million vicinity.

John Darby, a director of the company selling that land, has also just announced an $80m hotel plan for Jack's Point Village, the golfing and residential community on the shores of Lake Tewa and across the Kawarau River from Queenstown.

Jack's Point as it is today: new village planned for its heart. Photo / Darby Partners
Jack's Point as it is today: new village planned for its heart. Photo / Darby Partners

The commercially-zoned flat greenfields site at Jack's Point and is being marketed as "10 minutes from Queenstown Airport". Via agency CBRE, Jack's Point Village Holdings is seeking expressions of interest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.