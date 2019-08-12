Auckland Airport hopes to save up to 10 per cent on final building costs and avoid expensive mistakes by mapping out up to 200 projects in 3D before it starts work on them.

The company used Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) software in its international departures terminal and is applying the same technology which allows it to see into the future for the rest of its multi-billion dollar rebuild.

The software is used on most big construction jobs but the airport says it is using to co-ordinate one of the biggest and most complex builds in

