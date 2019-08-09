On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It applied for a High Court injunction and claimed an unknown hacker accessed the personal information of up to 24,000 Vector customers through its Vector Outage App during a massive Auckland storm in April last year.
The information was then allegedly passed to media.
Vector asked the company multiple times to return or destroy the information.
Both parties later came to an agreement , while Vector said it had taken steps to reduce the effect of the alleged hack on its customers including contacting those affected and addressing the security issue.
During the storm, Vector said it lost 40 per cent of its power network in just 15 minutes on the night of April 10 as winds ripped through the city at up to 140km/h, with wind gusts reaching 215km/h.
Power was knocked out to more than 200,000 Auckland properties, with damage severe enough for many homes to be without electricity for up to 11 days.
The storm also cost insurers at least $72 million , while figures from the Insurance Council show affected customers made more than 13,000 storm-related claims.