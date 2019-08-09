The personal information of up to 24,000 Vector customers was allegedly stolen in the midst of a weather crisis before being leaked to the media. Sam Hurley reports.

Police have charged a 25-year-old man with hacking into Vector's computer system and allegedly obtaining thousands of customers' personal information.

Thomas Jack Pearce Alexander appeared in the Auckland District Court for the first time today.

According to court documents viewed by the Herald, he is accused of having "directly accessed a computer system, namely Vector Energy Solutions Limited computer".

Having allegedly gained access to the system, Alexander is then accused of obtaining personal customer information without claim of right between April 16 and April 25 last year, court documents read.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Name suppression was not sought for Alexander, who was remanded

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.