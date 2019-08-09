With the official cash rate now at 1 per cent, the prospect of negative interest rates and other unorthodox monetary policy tools draws ever nearer.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has said he is "completely open" to the possibility of negative rates or unconventional tools like quantitative easing.

What would that mean? And how likely is it?

This week The Economy Hub talks to New Zealand Super Fund chief economist Mike Frith about what's going on.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As an economist providing advice to a $43 billion dollar fund with a 50-year horizon, Frith doesn't have to sweat the daily fluctuations of

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.