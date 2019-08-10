COMMENT:

Growing calls for the Government to spend more money to stimulate the economy could hardly be coming at a better time for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Suddenly the kind of election-year promises that might otherwise have seemed like cynical bribes will look like a prudent fiscal response to grim global economic outlook.

Robertson hasn't yet buckled to calls to unleash emergency spending. He has retained a more up-beat view of the outlook than most local economists.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He makes the case that new government spending from the last Budget only started to kick in on July 1.

Appearing to err

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.