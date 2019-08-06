The developer of a 42-unit $26 million Onehunga apartment project has declared the much-maligned KiwiBuild state scheme a "huge success, all at no cost to the Crown."

Shane Brealey, NZ Living director, said he had already sold 24 of the 25 KiwiBuild units at 340 Onehunga Mall where work is finishing in the popular suburb.

Having more than half his project under the Crown guarantee scheme enabled speed and huge cost savings, gave him the confidence to go ahead and has been such a success that he is now starting a much larger North Shore project.

"It's been built in

