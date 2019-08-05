An Airbus executive says New Zealand would be ideally suited as a test bed for electric passenger planes but warns that it will take years to get them certified by regulators.

There is a rapid push to developing battery-powered passenger planes around the world and airlines such as Air New Zealand are very enthusiastic about the technology, partnering with international companies to develop know-how.

Airbus director of sales in Australia-Pacific, Matthias Seifert, says this country's high volume of electricity from renewable sources and regulatory regime made it well suited to electric planes.

''The ability to recharge batteries with renewable energy

