Despite a great week, National still needs another 100,000 Labour voters to cross the centre line.

The first point about Monday's 1 News-Colmar Brunton poll that put National on 45 per cent is that other reputable pollsters dispute it.

The Opposition, they claim, is around five points lower and they doubt National can really be more popular today under Simon Bridges than it was under Bill English on election night 2017.

Second, even if the Colmar Brunton result is correct, it still points to a new Labour-Green Coalition next spring, without even the balancing influence of NZ First. A

